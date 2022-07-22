Prana End of Season Sale takes 40-50% off over 500 styles + free shipping

Ali Smith -
Fashionprana
50% off from $10

The Prana End of Season Sale takes 40 to 50% off over 500 styles for men and women. Prices are as marked. During the sale you can find deals on apparel, accessories, and more for summer. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Crew Neck T-Shirt that will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. It’s currently marked down to just $15 and originally sold for $29. This t-shirt will pair nicely with shorts, joggers, jeans, or chino pants alike. Plus, you can choose from an array of color options as well. Score even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

