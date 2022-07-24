Save up to 36% on TAURI iPhone 13/Pro/Pro Max case and screen/camera protector kits from $15

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Tauri (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its iPhone 13/Pro/Pro Max transparent phone cases with screen/camera protectors from $15 and up to 36% off. Headlining today’s deals is the iPhone 13 Pro Max Case with Screen/Camera Protector in Rose Gold for $18.39 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Normally going between $26 and $28 on Amazon, this is up to 34% off and marks the lowest price we’ve seen since early February. This kit comes with a transparent iPhone case with a Rose Gold hue, two tempered glass screen protectors, and two camera lens protectors. With all of these put together, your phone will have 360 degrees of protection from drops, bumps, or scraps. One of the things that can detract from a transparent case is yellowing but TAURI has an anti-yellowing coating applied to the case to keep it looking its best. Head below for more TAURI deals.

More TAURI deals:

After checking out all the iPhone cases from today’s deal, be sure to stick around to check out the other deals we’ve rounded up for you. Right now you can pick up the Twelve South StayGo USB-C Hub for $80 which is a new Amazon low price and is still one of the first discounts. Designed for MacBooks, the StayGo hub will bring you three USB-A ports, Gigabit Ethernet, and an SD card reader on top of a 4K 60Hz HDMI output.

TAURI iPhone 13 Pro Max Case Kit features:

【3-in-1 360° Full Protection】This phone case with 2 screen protectors and 2 camera lens protectors can provide a 360° all-around protection for your phone. The 3-in-1 case adopts a multi-layer buffer structure to effectively absorb impact and protect the phone, screen, and camera.

【Crystal Clear & Anti-yellowing】TAURI Case made of new materials from germany, wrapped in a sophisticated scratch-resistant and anti-yellowing coating , which not only effectively prevents scratches, fingerprints, and stains, but also avoids slipping due to sweat or grease. Good protection while not bulky, impact-absorbing angle structure designed to disperse severe shocks.

【Slim Design & Comfort Grip】The minimal bulkiness for max protection designed for 13 Pro Max 6.7 Inch to fit in pockets easily. Processed soft frame for enough grip but not sticky.

