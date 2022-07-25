Nike’s Back to Fall Sale takes up to 60% off + extra 20% off: Air Max, Dri-FIT, more

The Nike Back to Fall Sale offers up to 60% off select styles and an extra 20% off with code SCORE20 at checkout. They’re also offering 50% off select sports bras with code BRA50. Nike Plus Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A highlight from this sale is the men’s Air Max Pre-Day Sneakers. This style is currently marked down to $102 and originally sold for $140. These shoes are perfect for back to school and you can choose from an array of on-trend color options. It has an oversized Nike logo on the side as well as a retro heel strap too. They’re great for everyday wear and have a slip-on design for added convienience. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Air Max Pre-Day Sneakers $102 (Orig. $140)
- Free Run 5.0 Road Running Shoes $80 (Orig. $100)
- Everyday Plus Cushioned Socks $18 (Orig. $22)
- Air Zoom Winflo 7 Running Shoes $44 (Orig. $90)
- Sportswear Cropped Logo T-Shirt $20 (Orig. $30)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- React Phantom Run Flyknit 2 $80 (Orig. $140)
- Air Max Correlate Shoes $68 (Orig. $95)
- Air Max 270 Shoes $94 (Orig. $160)
- Blazer Low Platform Shoes $80 (Orig. $100)
- Twist Standard Fit Short-Sleeve Top $42 (Orig. $52)
- …and even more deals…
