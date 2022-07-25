Nike’s Back to Fall Sale takes up to 60% off + extra 20% off: Air Max, Dri-FIT, more

Ali Smith -
FashionNike
60% off + 20% off
Nike Singles Sale

The Nike Back to Fall Sale offers up to 60% off select styles and an extra 20% off with code SCORE20 at checkout. They’re also offering 50% off select sports bras with code BRA50. Nike Plus Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A highlight from this sale is the men’s Air Max Pre-Day Sneakers. This style is currently marked down to $102 and originally sold for $140. These shoes are perfect for back to school and you can choose from an array of on-trend color options. It has an oversized Nike logo on the side as well as a retro heel strap too. They’re great for everyday wear and have a slip-on design for added convienience. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Nike

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Save up to 30% on UGREEN USB-C chargers starting at jus...
Internal SSDs up to $320 off starting from $40: WD_BLAC...
All-time low hits Sony’s latest 85-inch 120Hz X90...
Score a pair of latest Beats Fit Pro with H1 chip at $1...
DJI’s Action 2 camera kits deliver 4K/120FPS sum...
Apple’s M1 MacBook Air doubles down on value with up ...
Greenworks 40V Gold Box has mowers $175, trimmers $44, ...
LEGO launches online Minifigure Factory experience with...
Load more...
Show More Comments