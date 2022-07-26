Amazon takes up to 40% off baby and kids personal care from Dove, Suave, more

Amazon is currently offering up to 40% off baby and kids personal care from Baby Dove and more from $6 Prime shipped. Prices are as marked. A highlight from this sale is the Pack of 4 Dove Foaming Kids Wash that’s marked down to $18.93 and regularly is priced at $24. This wash is dermatologist-tested for kids and is tear free. The foaming design is also fun for kids and it has a large pump for added convienience. Be sure to head below to find all of our top picks from this sale or you can shop the entire event here.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links