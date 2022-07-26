Amazon takes up to 40% off baby and kids personal care from Dove, Suave, more

Amazon is currently offering up to 40% off baby and kids personal care from Baby Dove and more from $6 Prime shipped. Prices are as marked. A highlight from this sale is the Pack of 4 Dove Foaming Kids Wash that’s marked down to $18.93 and regularly is priced at $24. This wash is dermatologist-tested for kids and is tear free. The foaming design is also fun for kids and it has a large pump for added convienience. Be sure to head below to find all of our top picks from this sale or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks include:

Dove Foaming Kids Wash feature:

  • Dove Kids Care Body Wash gently cleanses and nourishes skin
  • Fun, foaming body wash for kids
  • Dermatologist and ophthalmologist-tested cleanser for kids is tear free
  • Tear-free, sulfate-free, paraben-free and phthalate-free kids body wash perfect for daily skin care routine
  • Hypoallergenic body wash made with 100 percent skin-natural nutrients**Contains nutrients that are identical to those found naturally in skin
  • Fun foam cleanser infused with a cotton candy fragrance and light blue color

