Get fit on Echelon’s Smart EX3 fitness bike at its second-best price yet, now $656 (Reg. $800)

Amazon is offering the Echelon Smart Connect EX3 Fitness Bike for $655.99 shipped. For comparison, this connected exercise bike normally retails for $800 and today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time. Echelon’s EX3 connected fitness bike helps you ditch the Peloton tax while still enjoying a premium experience all around. Today’s purchase comes with a 30-day free trial of the Echelon Premiere Membership that delivers access to over 3,000 live and on-demand classes that are lead by “the world’s best instructors.” There’s also content, playlists, and music available to enjoy while working out. The classes range from five to 45 minutes and are made for everyone, including both beginners and professional athletes alike. There’s 32 levels of magnetic resistance and the handlebar mounted 180-degree rotating display lets you easily enjoy content when working out. Be sure to swing by our sister site Connect the Watts to learn more about Echelon and then dive into our best connected bikes of 2022 roundup for more great options.

Looking for an indoor cycling bike, but not ready to drop over $650? Well, the YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. It ditches the connected features that Echelon brings to the table for a much more budget-focused pricing, though it does have an iPad mount for you to watch content while riding. It’s also available at a vastly lower price on Amazon, coming in at $260 once you clip the on-page coupon, so be sure to give it a look if you’re on a tighter budget.

Want a more premium experience? Don’t miss out on the deal we found on Echelon’s Smart EX-7s fitness bike that includes a massive 22-inch screen at a new all-time low of $907 off. That’s right, it’s nearly $1,000 off now that it’s on sale for $1,093. This deal likely won’t last long, so if you’re in the market for a new high-end exercise bike, now’s your chance.

Echelon EX3 Fitness Bike features:

The EX3 now comes with triangular tubing, a new competition 0.6-inch seat, and console lever-style adjustment for a smoother and more comfortable ride. The new motor offers more precise magnetic resistance all with a simple twist of the new indexing resistance adjustment Knob. We’ve added a new handled rack on seat glide that does not restrict your adjustment, a 2.4 USB.

