Timex End of Season Sale takes up to 30% off watches, accessories, more from $30

The Timex End of Season Sale offers up to 30% off watches, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the Weekender 2-Piece Leather Watch that’s currently marked down to $45, which is $20 off the original rate. This watch can be dressed up or down seamlessly and it’s available in two color options. Plus, it’s water-resistant up to 30 meters and it has a light-up dial as well. Rated 4.1/5 stars from Timex customers. Head below to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Expedition Scout Nylon Watch $40 (Orig. $57)
- Weekender 2-Piece Leather Watch $45 (Orig. $65)
- Expedition Metal Field Watch $39 (Orig. $55)
- Waterbury Classic Leather Watch $174 (Orig. $249)
- Southview Multifunction Watch $53 (Orig. $75)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Fashion Stretch Bangle Watch $46 (Orig. $65)
- Demi Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch $50 (Orig. $100)
- Metropolitan Leather Watch $53 (Orig. $75)
- Transcend Multifunction Watch $79 (Orig. $99)
- Southview Multifunction Watch $53 (Orig. $75)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!