Timex End of Season Sale takes up to 30% off watches, accessories, more from $30

Ali Smith -
FashionTimex
30% off from $30

The Timex End of Season Sale offers up to 30% off watches, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the Weekender 2-Piece Leather Watch that’s currently marked down to $45, which is $20 off the original rate. This watch can be dressed up or down seamlessly and it’s available in two color options. Plus, it’s water-resistant up to 30 meters and it has a light-up dial as well. Rated 4.1/5 stars from Timex customers. Head below to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

