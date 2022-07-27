ASUS’ ZenBook Flip 13 with OLED display and ErgoLift hinge reaches new low at $1,020

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 OLED i7/16GB/1TB Laptop for $1,019.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,150, this $130 price drop marks a new Amazon all-time low price we’ve seen. The 11th Gen Intel i7 2.8GHz processor is paired with 16GB of RAM to run just about any program you want on the ZenBook with 1TB of NVMe SSD storage providing quick access to them. The 1080p OLED NanoEdge touchscreen display’s HDR performance has earned it the VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification with its 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. The 360-degree hinge also allows this device to work as a tablet or in a tent configuration, hence the Flip title. Head below for more.

Looking at I/O, you’ll have access to two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI output, and a single USB-A port which is somewhat limited. You can expand upon it by using some savings on the Anker USB-C 8-in-1 Hub for $80. Over the single USB-C connection, you will gain access to an additional HDMI output, two USB-A 3.2 10Gb/s ports, both micro and SD card reader slots, Ethernet, a single USB-C 3.2 10Gb/s port, and a USB-C PD input to deliver up to 100W to your laptop so it will stay charged. That Ethernet port will support network speeds up to 1Gb/s so you can have faster internet with lower latency, though Wi-Fi 6 support is present with the ASUS laptop above. The HDMI output can also drive a 4K 60Hz display so you can have a total of two additional monitors for your workstation.

If you prefer a solution that is more of a tablet, you could instead check out the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook for $390. Here you’ll have a tablet computer with a detachable keyboard for a true tablet experience. Everything is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage to boot.

ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 Laptop features:

The distinctively elegant ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 OLED has an all-new design that combines ultimate portability with supreme versatility. Its sleek NanoEdge HD OLED display and 360 ErgoLift hinge make ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 OLED extra compact, and the super-slim 13.9 mm chassis houses a wide range of I/O ports for easy connectivity. Its Intel Core processor gives you effortless performance for on-the-go productivity and visual creativity.

