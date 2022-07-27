Carhartt takes 40% off best-selling t-shirts and go-to gear from $4

Ali Smith -
FashionCarhartt

Carhartt is currently offering 40% off best-selling shirts and go-to gear from $4. Prices are as marked. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. The men’s Force Relaxed Fit Pocket T-Shirt is currently marked down to $15, which is 50% off the original rate. This t-shirt will easily be a go-to in your wardrobe. It pairs nicely with shorts, jeans, joggers, khakis, and more. You can choose from an array of color options and it was designed to be highly-durable. Plus, it has quick-drying and breathable fabric to keep you cool in the summer heat. With over 300 reviews, it’s rated 4/5 stars. Head below to score additional deals from Carhartt or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
