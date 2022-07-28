Hunter Summer Sale cuts up to 50% off best-selling styles: Boots, backpacks, more

The Hunter Summer Sale takes up to 50% off best-selling styles including popular boots, backpacks, apparel, sandals, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $100 or more. Plus, save an extra 10% off at checkout with code EXTRA10. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Original Short Rain Boots that are marked down to $90 and originally sold for $150. These waterproof boots are a fantastic option for fall weather and you can choose from an array of color options. They’re lined for warmth and flexible to promote a natural stride. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 200 reviews from Hunter customers. Score even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

