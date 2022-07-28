Hunter Summer Sale cuts up to 50% off best-selling styles: Boots, backpacks, more

The Hunter Summer Sale takes up to 50% off best-selling styles including popular boots, backpacks, apparel, sandals, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $100 or more. Plus, save an extra 10% off at checkout with code EXTRA10. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Original Short Rain Boots that are marked down to $90 and originally sold for $150. These waterproof boots are a fantastic option for fall weather and you can choose from an array of color options. They’re lined for warmth and flexible to promote a natural stride. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 200 reviews from Hunter customers. Score even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Original Short Rain Boots $90 (Orig. $150)
- Refined Moc Toe Chelsea Boots $82 (Orig. $165)
- Nylon Pioneer Top Clip Backpack $61 (Orig. $95)
- Terry Towelling Logo Adjustable Slides $35 (Orig. $55)
- Play Clogs $45 (Orig. $75)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Original Short Rain Boots $97 (Orig. $150)
- Nebula Chelsea Boots $72 (Orig. $145)
- Tall Back Adjustable Two-Tone Rain Boots $99 (Orig. $165)
- Refined Stitch Detail Chelsea Boots $92 (Orig. $185)
- Play Short Speckle Rain Boots $68 (Orig. $105)
- …and even more deals…
