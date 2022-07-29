Dillard’s End of Summer Clearance Event takes up to 65% off Ralph Lauren, Callaway, more

The Dillard’s End of Summer Clearance Event is live and offering up to 65% off top brands. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on Ralph Lauren, Callaway, Free People, Kendra Scott, COACH, and more. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Ralph Lauren Classic-Fit Polo Shirt. It’s currently marked down to $48 and originally sold for $95. This polo is available in nine color options and has a contrasting logo on the chest. It’s infused with stretch for added comfort and has vents to help keep you breathable. With over 500 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.6/5 stars. Score even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

