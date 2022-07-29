Lenovo’s Intel 11th Gen-powered IdeaPad Slim 7i Laptop reaches new Amazon low of $758

Amazon is now offering the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i 14-inch i7/8GB/512GB Laptop for $758.02 shipped. Normally going for $960.50, this 21% discount marks a new Amazon all-time low price we’ve seen. Here you will get a laptop equipped with an 11th Gen Intel i7 processor with 8GB of RAM to power through all your programs plus Intel Xe integrated graphics to boot. The 14-inch 1080p display is great for working on projects and office work with the front-facing Dolby Atmos speaker system creating three-dimensional audio for when you’re watching movies on the go. The IdeaPad Slim 7i also has the battery life to back up your workday with up to 15 hours of life on a single charge and Rapid Charge Pro getting you back up to 80% within an hour. Alexa support is also present within the laptop so you can have a voice assistant on the go outside of Window’s Cortana. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget and just need a basic laptop for school or office work, then you may be interested in the ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 for $400. This Chromebook is powered by the MediaTek Kompanio 820 octa-core 2.2GHz processor with 4GB of RAM to support all the apps you need to use for work. While 64GB of storage may not seem like much, you will have integration with Google Drive to store your files in the cloud with integrations with other Google services as well. The 12-inch touchscreen uses the 3:2 aspect ratio to give you more vertical screen space for better productivity with the included stylus making it easy to take notes on the go. There is also a 360-degree hinge here so you can configure the Chromebook to sit in a tent position or use it as a tablet.

Looking for a more professional option with power to boot? Right now we’re tracking deals on Apple’s 16- and 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pros as they hit all-time lows starting from $1,699. Leading the way is the larger 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro 512GB for $2,179 which is down $320 and beats our previous mention by $20.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i 14-inch features:

Engineered with the advanced mobile performance of the latest 11th Generation Intel® Core™ processor, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i is a stylish 14-inch laptop that’s made for work and play. Made with premium aluminum, this slim and lightweight laptop is just 3 lbs, making it easy to carry with you on your commute to work or school, or just down to the local coffee shop. Inside, you’ll find powerful processors combined with the latest Intel Iris graphics so that you can enjoy better gaming and photo and video editing. With razor-thin bezels and stunning clarity, color, and detail on the full-HD display, you’ll get brilliant visuals for your entertainment.

