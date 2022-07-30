Zint’s collagen peptide powder falls to lowest price in over a year at $19.50, more from $14

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering a selection of Zint collagen supplements and iced teas priced from $14 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the 16-ounce Collagen Peptides Powder for $19.59. For comparison, this saves $5.50 from its normal $25 going rate and is the best price that we’ve tracked in well over a year. Zint’s hydrolyzed collagen powder is designed to “replenish your body’s collagen supply” which can help “support beauty and anti-aging naturally.” It also features 18 essential amino acids including glycine, proline, and more. Check out Amazon’s landing page for all the other ways you can save and then head below for more.

If you’d rather take pills than use powder, then Amazon’s Revly Collagen Peptides plus Vitamin C is just $15 Prime shipped. The main difference here is that these are larger pills to swallow instead of powder to mix into your morning coffee, so do keep that in mind. Either way, adding collagen peptides to your daily routine is a great way to stay healthy this summer.

Don’t forget to check out these water bottle deals we found earlier today. Sporting a unique design that lets you enjoy motivational quotes plus see times that you should be drinking to a certain level, the deals start at $7.50 and are budget-friendly enough to pick up to use with today’s lead deal for an all-encompassing

Zint Collagen Peptide Powder features:

Rejuvenate Your Skin, Hair, Nails, Joints — Zint Hydrolyzed Collagen Powder replenishes your body’s collagen supply to support beauty and anti-aging naturally.*

Advanced Granulation for Bioavailability — Zint Collagen is a granulated collagen protein powder, hydrolyzed through an enzymatic process for maximum absorption by your body.

Exceptional Solubility & Taste — Our unflavored collagen is neutral in flavor and dissolves easily in cool or warm liquids, making it an ideal companion for coffee, juices, shakes, and more.

