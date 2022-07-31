Stock up on Kindle eBooks with today’s Gold Box sale starting from $4 and below (Save 84%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Kindle eBooks at up to 84% off from $4 and below. With genres ranging from mystery and thrillers to science fiction and fantasy, there is certain to be an eBook to pique your interest. Once you’ve added one of these eBooks to your collection, you’ll have instant access to start reading with Kindle remembering where you left off if you need to take a break. Another benefit of Kindle eBooks is the ability to read them across practically any platform. Keep reading to check out our top picks from today’s Gold Box.

Our top picks:

You can check out all the eBooks part of today’s deal by checking out the landing page here. Alongside this Gold Box sale are the Amazon First Reads Freebies for July where Prime members can check out brand-new eBooks before they’re publically released, and for free. This is a great way to expand your library without spending any additional cash. Be sure to take advantage of these deals before they’re gone today. While you can read these eBooks on practically any platform, the best experience will be on a Kindle e-reader. Be sure to check out our hands-on review of the latest Kindle Paperwhite 5 e-reader.

