Amazon offers sunhats up to 58% off from $15 Prime shipped, today only

Today only as part of its Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 58% off Furtalk Sunhats from $14.98 Prime shipped. A standout from this sale is the Wide Brim UPF 50 Summer Hat that’s currently marked down to $14.95, which is regularly priced at $26 and today’s rate is a new all-time low. This hat easily protects your face from the sun with the wide brim and it has a velcro strap for a secure fit. You can find it in fourteen color options and it’s great for traveling with due to its packable design. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Another standout from this sale is the Wide Brim Straw Panama Hat Fedora that can be worn by men or women alike. It’s currently marked down to $14.95 and it’s regularly priced at $25. It’s also available in several color options and it’s foldable as well. This is a hat that can be dressed up or down with formal or casual wear.

Finally, Mountain Hardwear is offering up to 60% off outlet styles with deals from $21 including jackets, shirts, vests, accessories, and more.

Furtalk Sun Straw Hat Wide Brim features:

The summer straw hat is made of High-quality paper straw which makes it lightweight and flexible;Tightly woven ensures the high durability

The sun UV protection hat features a floppy wide brim and UPF 50+ sun protection; Its large brim helps to cover your face, neck and your ears ,thus protecting your skin from rays and possibly prevent age spots

The womens wide brim floppy hat comes with a velcro which can help to bring a cozy fit for you

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!