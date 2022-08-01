APC big backup power for your desktop/internet from $90 Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers two different APC UPS power supplies at 30% off or more starting at $89.99. Shipping is free across the board. Both of these will back up your network, router, cable modem for hours. In addition, There’s also power and outlets to back up desktop computers, tablets, and smartphones.

APC UPS 850VA Battery Backup and Surge Protector, 2 USB ports BE850G2: $89.99

APC UPS 1500VA Battery Backup and Surge Protector, BX1500M: $149.99

APC UPS 1500VA UPS Battery Backup and Surge Protector, BX1500M features:

APC UPS 1500VA / 900W battery backup power supply

10 Outlets (NEMA 5-15R): 5 surge protector with battery backup; 5 outlets with Surge Protection Only

Boost Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR): instantly corrects low/high voltage fluctuations without discharging the battery, and is Active PFC compatible

Replaceable Battery: Easily replace the battery back up with a genuine APC replacement battery, model APCRBC124 (sold separately)

1 GB network dataline protection, 6′ Power Cord, right-angle 3-prong wall plug (NEMA 5-15P), and free Windows PC power-management software (Mac OS uses native “Energy Saver” Settings)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!