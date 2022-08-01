SanDisk’s all-metal USB-C/Lightning flash drive backs up your iPhone down at $66 (Reg. $73+)

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive Luxe for $65.99 shipped. Regularly $73 direct, it typically sells for closer to $75 these days at Amazon and is now at the best price we have tracked there this year outside of a one-day offer at $60 back in April. Not to be confused with the $58 Go model, this one delivers dual Lightning and USB-C capabilities in an all-metal casing. A notable option for moving content on and off your Lightning-equipped Apple handset and then directly on to your MacBook and other USB-C gear, it even works alongside Android gear with On-The-Go (OTG) support. This model also delivers optional automatic backups on iPhones with iOS 10.0.2 or higher. More details below.

As we mentioned above, you can land similar functionality in a less premium case with the iXpand Go model. This one is currently sitting at $58 shipped on Amazon and makes for another notable option when it comes to backing up content on your iPhone and iPad. Just keep in mind, this one also trades the USB-C jack out for a USB-A port on the opposite side of the Lightning connector.

If you’re looking to upgrade your Apple tablet, dive into this morning’s price drop on Apple’s entry-level 10.2-inch iPad. Now even more affordable, you can score one for $300 shipped today, which is the second-best price we have tracked to date at within just $1 of the all-time low. All of the details you need on this offer are waiting for you right here and swing by our Apple deal hub for even more.

SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive Luxe features:

The all-metal casing 2-in-1 flash drive with Lightning and USB Type-C connectors.

Seamlessly move content between your iPhone, iPad Pro and USB Type-C devices, including Android phones. For iPhone, iPad Pro and iPod compatibility, see SanDisk Support ixpand compatibility web page. Android device requires USB Type-C port and On-The-Go (OTG) support; see SanDisk dualdrive-c web page for list of compatible devices.

Easily free up space on your iPhone so you can keep creating content.

