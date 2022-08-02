Save 50% on Energizer’s LED Pocket Pen Light Flashlight at its new low price of $7.50

Amazon is now offering the Energizer LED Pen Light Flashlight for $7.50 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Normally going for $15, this 50% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this light. Powered by two AA batteries, this pen light can shine up to 10 meters away with a little clip being included to secure it to your shirt while not in use. You can also get up to 50 hours of battery life out of this light when in low mode and it is IPX4 water resistant rated meaning it can handle splashes and being used out in the elements. Whether you’re working on a vehicle or need to see around at night, this penlight is small enough to be a welcome addition to your EDC. Head below for more.

At this price point and below, you are unlikely to find similar quality lights from reputable brands. You could check out the 15-pack of SEAMAGIC LED Penlights at $20. While the overall total is greater than the lead deal here, the price does break down to $1.33 per light with included AAA batteries to boot. Each penlight here uses a single LED to produce up to 30 lumens of light with an assortment of colors ranging from black, silver, green, blue, and red. They too have a metal clip for securing the light to your shirt while not in use with the power button covered by an elastic rubber to prevent accidentally turning the light on and off. It’s rated 4.7/5 stars from more than 1,300 reviews so the deal here may be worth it.

Another worthwhile addition to your EDC is the Amazon Basics 15-in-1 Stainless Steel Multi-Tool which is going for its new 2022 low of $8.50. This versatile tool houses a knife, saw, fish scaler, hook remover, scissors, can opener, bottle opener, slotted screwdriver, Phillips screwdriver, ice breaker, metal file, nail cleaner, needle, corkscrew, and key-ring in one stainless steel unit.

Energizer LED Pocket Pen Light Flashlight features:

Small, lightweight and bright, this Energizer LED Penlight Flashlight is convenient to use and includes 2 AAA Energizer batteries for use out of the box

The brightness of an LED, the convenience of a pen. The steel clip holds securely to your pocket, tool bag or briefcase for easy travel wherever you go

The durable metal case minimizes damage from wear-and-tear for reliable, everyday use. Impact-resistance up to 1 meter helps prevent damage from dropping

This small LED flashlight provides bright white light with a beam that reaches up to 10 meters. A battery run time of 50 hours on low provides lasting light when you need it

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!