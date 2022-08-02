TP-Link’s Kasa 1080p indoor security camera sees 30% discount to $21 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Kasa Smart 1080p Indoor Security Camera for $20.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $30, this saves 30% from its normal going rate and marks one of the best prices we’ve seen all year, though it has fell to $17.50 twice in the past. Designed to give you a view of your home at any time, this camera features real-time motion and sound detection even at night. There are up to four customizable activity zones which makes this the perfect pet or nanny cam. It also supports a local microSD card up to 64GB for continuous recording and can store up to 30 days of video history on the cloud with an optional subscription. Dive into our hands-on review to learn more and then head below for additional information.

When it comes to indoor home security cameras, it’s hard to beat today’s lead deal. Even the iconic Wyze Cam v3 comes in at $36 right now. So, if you’re in the market for a low-cost camera, then today’s lead deal is one of the best options on the market. However, with your $9 in savings, you should pick up a 32GB microSD card to keep your local recordings stored on.

Don’t forget that we found TP-Link’s new Kasa HomeKit smart plugs on sale for $35 at Amazon. Coming in at 30% off as well, these are the perfect upgrade to your Siri setup. They’ll also pair well with today’s lead deal as you can control the camera and smart plugs from the same Kasa app.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Indoor 1080p Security Camera features:

Get alerts on your smart phone whenever motion or sound is detected even at night (30 ft). Customize up to 4 activity zones which are important to make most use of cameras for home security as pet camera or nanny cam

EC60 mini camera continuously records and stores footage or video clips on a local MicroSD card up to 64 GB.You can view up to 30 days of video history and enjoy more advanced features when you subscribe Kasa Care Plan

For additional ease of use, pair your Kasa Smart home security camera system with Alexa echo or Google assistant. Use a simple voice command to ask Alexa or Google Assistant to view your live camera feed on compatible Alexa or Google devices

