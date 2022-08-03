Head back to school with up to 50% off Osmo STEM iPad kits, science sets, more from $9.50

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a series of notable deals on back to school STEM kits from OSMO, National Geographic, and more. One notable deals, among the many, is on the Osmo Creative Starter Kit for iPad at $34.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $70, this is a solid 50% price drop and the second-best price we have tracked on Amazon. A notable option for ingratiating the kids into the world of iPad in an educational way, the Osmo Creative Starter Kit delivers a series of “fun-filled and award winning learning games.” Including a series of physical pieces and an art pad, personal drawings come to life as kids “travel on an adventure and solve story problems “with a focus on “visual thinking, physics, creative problem solving,” and more. Head below for additional deals and details.

Ranging from more involved iPad and Fire tablet kits from Osmo to National Geographic science sets and even some interactive robot toys, today’s Gold Box is filled with pages of STEM-based gear for the youngsters. The deals start from $9.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 and feature a little bit something for just about any kid’s interests. Browse through everything right here.

We are also tracking a particularly affordable way to land a new iPad with Apple’s entry-level model now sitting at $300 on Amazon. This is the second-best price to date and a great chance to score one. All of the details you need on this model, as well as the higher-tier configuration that’s also on sale, are waiting in our previous deal coverage. Be sure to swing by our Apple deal hub for more.

Osmo Creative Starter Kit features:

OSMO IS MAGIC: Fun-filled & award winning learning games. Children interact with actual hand held pieces & an iPad, bringing a child’s game pieces & actions to life (No WiFi necessary for game play). An Osmo Base is included, an iPad is not included, both are required for game play.

TEACHING: Travel on an adventure & solve story problems with personal drawings brought to life instantly on the iPad (Monster) along with drawing problem solving/early physics (Newton), learn to draw anything with creative drawing skills (Masterpiece).

SKILLS LEARNED: Drawing, listening, speed of drawing, visual thinking, problem solving, physics, creative problem solving & fine motor skills. Osmo sees and reacts to every real-life move. Geared towards children & love of learning.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!