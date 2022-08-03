ChomChom’s popular Pet Hair Remover is down to just $18.50 for today only at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official ChomChom Amazon storefront is now offering its Pet Hair Remover for $18.56 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the $3 on page-coupon. Regularly $25, it has more recently been up in the $27 to $29 range and is now among the lowest prices we have ever tracked. It is also one of the most popular solutions when it comes to a manual brush to remove pet hair from furniture, carpets, car seats, bedding, and more. While it does not require batteries or a power source, you also won’t need to constantly purchase those lint roller sheets with the ChomChom as you just “roll this lint remover tool back and forth to trap fur and lint into the receptacle.” More details below.

However if you do prefer the traditional lint roller experience, save even more with the Scotch-Brite Pet Extra Sticky Hair model at just over $5.50 Prime shipped. This one only ships with a single roller sheet cartridge that you will eventually need to replace, but it is significantly less out of pocket right now.

If you’re more worried about the floors, check out some of these ongoing deals on Anker RoboVacs:

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover features:

VERSATILE – Keep your home free from loose lint and hair. The ChomChom lint roller for pet hair removal works like a charm on furniture, upholstery, blankets, and other items riddled with fur.

REUSABLE – If ripping off hundreds of lint roller sheets is a pet peeve of yours when cleaning, give our pet hair removal tool a go. It doesn’t require sticky tape, so you can use it again and again.

CONVENIENT – No batteries or power source needed for this dog and cat hair remover. Just roll this lint remover tool back and forth to trap fur and lint into the receptacle.

EASY TO CLEAN – Upon picking up loose pet hair, simply press down on the release button to open and empty out the fur remover’s waste compartment.

