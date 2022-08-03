Eastbay takes up to 35% off sitewide: Nike, adidas, Under Armour, Saucony, more

Eastbay is currently offering up to 35% off sitewide when you apply promo code POWER35 at checkout. FLX Memebers (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Update your sneakers for back to school with the Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit Shoes that are currently marked down to $62 and originally sold for $160. These shoes were designed to keep you quick on your feet with lightweight and breathable materials. It also has responsive foam and a rubber outsole to promote all-day traction. This style was designed for indoor or outdoor runs and you can choose from two color options. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- adidas UltraBoost DNA Sneakers $120 (Orig. $160)
- Nike Alpha Huarache Elite 3 Sneakers $52 (Orig. $80)
- Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit $62 (Orig. $160)
- Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 Shoes $78 (Orig. $120)
- Nike Vapor Edge Turf $52 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Nike Metcon 7 Sneakers $85 (Orig. $130)
- Under Armour Tech 1/2-Zip Pullover $25 (Orig. $45)
- Saucony Endorphin Speed Running Shoes $101 (Orig. $160)
- adidas Crazyflight Running Shoes $72 (Orig. $130)
- The North Face Cragmont Fleece Pullover $90 (Orig. $139)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!