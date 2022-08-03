Lululemon drops new markdowns up to 50% off including pullovers, polos, pants, more

Ali Smith -
FashionLululemon
50% off + free shipping

Lululemon drops new august markdowns up to 50% off pullovers, sweatshirts, polos, pants, shorts, and more. Prices are as marked. All orders receive free delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the City Sweat Crew Sweatshirt. It’s currently marked down to $79 and originally were priced at $118. This sweatshirt is a perfect transitional piece for fall and is lightweight for workouts. It can easily be layered and the baby blue coloring is on-trend as well. You can also pair it with joggers, shorts, jeans, and more. Score additional deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Lululemon

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Smartphone Accessories: Belkin 7.5W MagSafe Charging Ki...
ChomChom’s popular Pet Hair Remover is down to ju...
Motorola Edge+ smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC n...
Zhiyun Q3 smartphone gimbal with 3-axis stabilizer, bui...
Renpho’s HealthKit smart body scale measures 13 m...
Samsung’s official 15W Wireless Charger Duo compl...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: The Almost Gone, ...
Today’s best game deals: Demon’s Souls rema...
Load more...
Show More Comments