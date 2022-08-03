Lululemon drops new markdowns up to 50% off including pullovers, polos, pants, more

Lululemon drops new august markdowns up to 50% off pullovers, sweatshirts, polos, pants, shorts, and more. Prices are as marked. All orders receive free delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the City Sweat Crew Sweatshirt. It’s currently marked down to $79 and originally were priced at $118. This sweatshirt is a perfect transitional piece for fall and is lightweight for workouts. It can easily be layered and the baby blue coloring is on-trend as well. You can also pair it with joggers, shorts, jeans, and more. Score additional deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!