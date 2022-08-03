Latest M1 iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular 256GB falls to new all-time low at $788 (Save $111)

Amazon is offering Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 Wi-Fi + Cellular 256GB for $788.09 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $899, this knocks $111 off its list price and also a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Coming in with the same desktop-class architecture as Apple’s other machines, the latest iPad Air is powered by the Neural Engine-backed M1 chip. You’ll also find a 10.9-inch display that packs True Tone and P3 wide color support as well as an antireflective coating. The 12MP Ultra Wide front camera even supports Center Stage, and there’s Touch ID built into the power button as well as Apple Pencil integration available for taking notes at college this upcoming semester. Dive into our coverage over at 9to5Mac to learn more and then head below for additional information.

Considering college is on the horizon, you’ll likely want to pick up a few accessories for your new iPad. Firstly, there’s the Apple Smart Folio, which ensures your new tablet stays nice and protected when not in use. It also doubles as a kickstand to prop up the iPad for movie watching, note taking, or just typing out a text. However, the latest iPad Air is still compatible with the Magic Keyboard, which converts your tablet into a laptop-like form-factor making it great for note taking around campus.

Don’t forget to swing by our dedicated Apple guide to find all the other ways you can save on kitting out your college experience. With deals on everything from the latest 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros that pack M1 Pro processors to the entry-level 10.2-inch iPad that’s on sale for $300, there’s plenty of ways to save this year.

iPad Air 5 features:

iPad Air. With an immersive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. The breakthrough Apple M1 chip delivers faster performance, making iPad Air a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse. Featuring Touch ID, advanced cameras, blazing-fast 5G2 and Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, and support for Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil (2nd generation).

