TOMS Flash Sale offers over 150 styles up to 50% off + 40% off all sandals

TOMS offers over 150 styles up to 50% off and 40% off all sandals. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $74 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the women’s Bree Sandals that are currently marked down to $42. For comparison, these sandals are regularly priced at $70. These sandals are available in three color options and are highly lightweight. They look nice with shorts, jeans, joggers, or dresses alike. They’re also cushioned for comfort and rated 4.4/5 stars from TOMS customers. Score even more deals by heading below.
Our top picks for men include:
- TRVL LITE Sneakers $55 (Orig. $70)
- Carlo Sneakers $40 (Orig. $55)
- Cashew Alpargata Rover Sneakers $55 (Orig. $70)
- Baja Slip-On Shoes $40 (Orig. $55)
- Sand Washed Alpargata Shoes $35 (Orig. $55)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Bree Sandals $42 (Orig. $70)
- Monica Wedge Heel $48 (Orig. $80)
- Alpargata Resident Sneakers $50 (Orig. $65)
- Ava Black Leather Sandals $66 (Orig. $110)
- Majorca Cutout Sandal $54 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
