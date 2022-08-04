Eddie Bauer Summer Sale extra 50% off clearance + sitewide deals from $12

The Eddie Bauer Summer Sale takes up to 50% off tees, shorts, shirts, and dresses. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 50% off clearance items with code CAMPFIRE50 at checkout. Adventure Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Boundless Short-Sleeve T-Shirt that’s marked down to $20, which is 50% off the original rate. This is an Eddie Bauer best-selling style due to its lightweight and breathable fabric. Plus, it’s available in five neutral color options that are great for transitioning into fall. Be sure to find even more deals by heading below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Nordstrom Rack Nike Flash Sale that’s offering up to 60% off styles from just $30.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!