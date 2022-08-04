HYPER’s 8K 60Hz/4K 144Hz metal HDMI 2.1 adapter now starts from $25 (Up to 50% off)

HYPER is now offering its HYPERDRIVE USB-C to 8K 60Hz HDMI Adapter for $24.99 with free shipping in orders over $40. Even if you don’t hit the free delivery threshold your total will land at $33.79, which is still well below the $50 it usually fetches both direct and on Amazon. This USB-C adapter delivers up to 8K 60Hz or 4K 144Hz HDMI to any of the compatible gear you connect it to. HYPER designed it to support the latest HDMI 2.1 specification alongside the aluminum enclosure and silicone thermal cover to “protect the hub from getting hot.” Head below for more details.

If you don’t need the 8K action or particularly high frame rate, this similar Anker option will likely suffice. It sells for $18 Prime shipped on Amazon with a similar aluminum build, a “reinforced” braided-nylon cable, and support for 4K video over HDMI, which for most setups out there is more than enough.

Just be sure to also scope out this deal we are tracking on the Twelve South StayGo USB-C hub for Mac. Now starting at $68 in both colorways, it delivers 4K 60Hz HDMI output, three USB-A slots, Gigabit Ethernet, and SD card readers to your rig with that special Twelve South touch. Get a closer look and more details on the pricing breakdown in our recent coverage right here.

HYPERDRIVE USB-C to 8K 60Hz HDMI Adapter features:

World’s first universal USB-C Adapter for 8K 60Hz HDR video output. Experience crystal clear 8K 60Hz or 4K 144Hz video on HDMI displays with faster refresh rate and smoother video. World’s most compact USB-C to HDMI adapter designed to be sleek and portable. Experience high-resolution 8K 60Hz or 4K 144Hz video on HDMI displays with a faster refresh rate and smoother video.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!