TEVA Summer Save offers 25% off new markdowns + free shipping

The TEVA Summer Event offers 25% off new markdowns including sandals, sneakers, boots, and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, customers receive free delivery on all orders. A highlight from this sale is the Original Universe Sandals that are unisex, so anyone can wear them. They’re currently marked down to $41, which is $14 off the original rate and you can choose from five color options. They were designed for hiking with a supportive base and waterproof materials. This style is also made with recycled material and save five plastic bottles from ending up in landfills. With over 1,700 positive reviews, these sandals are rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

