Disney offering huge up to 65% off weekend deals on tees, Star Wars plushies, much more

65% off

We are now tracking some particularly notable weekend Disney deals. The official Disney shop is now offering some of the best deals in months with an extra 25% off already marked down sale items using code EXTRA25 at checkout. Alongside a massive selection of sale items, including apparel for the whole family, collectibles, toys, plushies, and more, you can now knock the prices down even lower for up to 65% in savings and some of the lowest totals of the year. From Marvel and Star Wars gear to classic Disney character-themed items, now is a great time to land some official gear, score some birthday gifts or fill out your collection. Free shipping is available on all orders over $75 using code SHIPMAGIC. Head below for a closer look at this weekend’s Disney deals.

Weekend Disney deals

Alongside all of the already marked down gear you can use the code above on, you’ll also want to browse through some of the other promotions live at Disney Shop right now:

Elsewhere in this weekend’s Disney deals, one standout is on the Star Wars: The Mandalorian Galactic Snackin’ Grogu interactive collectible figure that drops to $22.48 after you use the code above. Regularly as much as $84 and currently selling for over $30 at Amazon, this is one of the best prices we have tracked on the adorable little collectible character. Standing over 9-inches tall, this rendition of Baby Yoda reacts to just about everything you do with Force activation, over 40 sounds and movements, and he will even let you know when he wants to be picked up. More details below. 

You can browse through the entire selection weekend Disney deals right there and remember to use the code mentioned above. This sale will last from now through Sunday. 

Galactic Snackin’ Grogu features:

Weekend Disney deals: With a galaxy of features, including adorable sounds, fun animated motions, and interactive accessories, this Galactic Snackin’ Grogu animatronic toy is ready for action and adventure! When Grogu (the Child) wants to be picked up and held, he’ll reach up with both arms. And with Force activation, Galactic Snackin’ Grogu will perform a two-handed Force move. 

