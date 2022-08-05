GE’s CYNC RGB Wi-Fi smart LED light bulb falls to best price of 2022 at just $9 (31% off)

Amazon is offering the GE CYNC Full Color RGB Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb for $9.09 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $13, this saves 31% and marks the second-best price that we’ve seen, while also being the lowest price that we’ve seen so far in 2022. This smart bulb is one of the most budget-friendly ways to upgrade your space with a splash of color. It connects to both Assistant and Alexa, allowing you to enjoy voice control alongside the GE app. You’ll find both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections here, making the bulb quite versatile overall. Plus, this light can reproduce both white and RGB colorways, delivering a solid colorful experience in any room. Keep reading for more.

This is about as budget-friendly as it gets with smart bulbs, especially RGB ones. However, if you don’t mind ditching the RGB illumination or built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, then we recommend checking out this $2.50 bulb which delivers 480-lumens from Westinghouse. Just keep in mind it’ll only turn on or off with a traditional wall switch, and not through voice commands.

Don’t forget that this morning we found the new Philips Hue Gradient Signe Table Lamp on sale for $155, which marks an impressive 30% discount from its regular going rate. Plus, there are additional Hue deals from $13. Then, swing by our smart home guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your setup this summer.

GE CYNC RGB Wi-Fi LED Bulb features:

Use Full Color Smart Bulb to change the vibe of any space in seconds. Use millions of colors to change a kids’ room with their interests, to create a next level movie night, and support your team on game day. The tunable white spectrum supports your sleep/wake cycle and creates the perfect scene for winding down or waking up. Get added confidence by scheduling your lights so you never coming home to a dark house. With voice control and the ability to control your lights away from home, you’ll get the added convenience of controlling your lights while away on vacation or when your hands are full.

