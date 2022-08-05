Kershaw’s Norad folding pocket knife with drop-point blade falls to new low at $48

Amazon is offering the Kershaw Norad Folding Pocket Knife for $48.20 shipped. Down from $72, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This knife delivers a two-toned finish alongside a 3.3-inch broad leaf-shaped drop-point blade. The handle has carbon fiber inserts to add extra style, which pairs perfectly with the steel already there. The KVT ball bearing flipper is quick and easy to open, and the pivot cap is polished with a unique style. Plus, there’s a reversible pocket clip that makes it quite versatile. Keep reading for more.

The Gerber Paraframe Mini Pocket Knife is a great pocket knife for you to check out if you’re not looking to drop nearly $50 on a blade. It comes in at just $9 on Amazon and offers a blade length of 2.2-inches. That’s around 33% or so shorter than the deal we’re featuring above, but it’s the perfect length for opening Amazon boxes for deals that you order from our other posts.

For other EDC essentials, I’ve detailed all of the gear that I keep on me at any given time. Ranging from multi-tools to pocket knives and even keychain accessories, there’s a lot to the world of EDC. Picking the right pieces is crucial to enjoying what you carry everyday, so be sure to check out our roundup for all of our top recommendations.

Kershaw Norad Folding Pocket Knife features:

Inspired by the lines of aerospace design, the Norad’s broad leaf-shaped drop-point blade has a two-toned finish with a gray PVD-coated hollow.

Genuine carbon fiber inserts add style to the steel handle, while a custom backspacer with raised jimping offers a secure grip.

Experience quick and easy manual opening with a pull on the flipper, assisted by a KVT ball bearing. Once open, the flipper is concealed between the handle scales.

