Levi’s Back to School Sale offers extra 50% off clearance and 30% off orders of $100

Ali Smith -
FashionLevi's
50% off + 30% off

The Levi’s Back to School Sale takes extra 50% off clearance and 30% off orders of $100 or more. Discount is applied at checkout. Red Tab Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Fulton Field Coat for men that’s currently marked down to $104, which is $44 off the original rate. This jacket is a perfect style for fall and the olive color is very on-trend for this season. It’s a perfect layering option for cooler weather and it has a packable hood as well as large pockets. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Levi’s customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Levi's

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Smartphone Accessories: 3-pack Galaxy S22 Tempered Glas...
Tap into thousands of mind-bending documentaries with C...
Bass Pro Shops End of Season Clearance Event takes up t...
Score some Amazon hardcover notebooks while they are go...
Apple’s white Magic Keyboard improves your 12.9-i...
GE’s CYNC RGB Wi-Fi smart LED light bulb falls to...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Cat Quest RPG, Or...
Philips Hue’s new Gradient Signe Table Lamp hits $155...
Load more...
Show More Comments