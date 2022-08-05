Levi’s Back to School Sale offers extra 50% off clearance and 30% off orders of $100

The Levi’s Back to School Sale takes extra 50% off clearance and 30% off orders of $100 or more. Discount is applied at checkout. Red Tab Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Fulton Field Coat for men that’s currently marked down to $104, which is $44 off the original rate. This jacket is a perfect style for fall and the olive color is very on-trend for this season. It’s a perfect layering option for cooler weather and it has a packable hood as well as large pockets. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Levi’s customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- 502 Taper Fit Flex Jeans $25 (Orig. $70)
- Fulton Field Coat $104 (Orig. $148)
- Made Crafted Slim Taper Jeans $132 (Orig. $188)
- Type li Trucker Jacket $90 (Orig. $248)
- Sherpa Trucker Jacket $90 (Orig. $128)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- 1950s 701 Jeans $108 (Orig. $255)
- Tucked Type li Trucker Jacket $84 (Orig. $198)
- High Rise Slim Fit Jeans $75 (Orig. $188)
- Boxy Type Trucker Jacket $68 (Orig. $298)
- 70s High Rise Flare Jeans $76 (Orig. $108)
- …and even more deals…
