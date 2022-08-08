Golf Apparel Shop celebrates extra 25% off Jack Nicklaus and PGA Tour, more

Ali Smith -
FashionGolf Apparel Shop
25% off from $10

The Golf Apparel Shop takes extra 25% off Jack Nicklaus and PGA Tour brands during its Nation Golf Month Sale. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. A highlight from this sale is the PGA Tour Sun Shade Pullover that’s currently marked down to $27 and originally sold for $70. This pullover is great for layering when the weather gets cooler and it’s available in several color options. It has UPF 45+ sun protection and it’s infused with stretch, which is great for your golf swing. Find the rest of our top picks from this sale below and be sure to check out the Backcountry End of Summer Sale here.

Our top picks include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Golf Apparel Shop

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Papers, Please, T...
LG’s prev-gen. gram 16-inch laptop with i7 CPU an...
Samsung’s just-refreshed Galaxy Tab S6 with Snapd...
Philips Hue 3-bulb Smart Button HomeKit starter kits fa...
Today’s best game deals: Death Stranding Director...
Sony latest 77-inch 120Hz OLED TV with 4-yr. warranty, ...
Anker starts the week with latest sale on USB-C charger...
Backcountry End of Summer Sale takes up to 60% off Nort...
Load more...
Show More Comments