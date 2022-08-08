Golf Apparel Shop celebrates extra 25% off Jack Nicklaus and PGA Tour, more

The Golf Apparel Shop takes extra 25% off Jack Nicklaus and PGA Tour brands during its Nation Golf Month Sale. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. A highlight from this sale is the PGA Tour Sun Shade Pullover that’s currently marked down to $27 and originally sold for $70. This pullover is great for layering when the weather gets cooler and it’s available in several color options. It has UPF 45+ sun protection and it’s infused with stretch, which is great for your golf swing. Find the rest of our top picks from this sale below and be sure to check out the Backcountry End of Summer Sale here.

Our top picks include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!