Load up on BIC pens and Crayola gear at up to 52% off in today’s Gold Box from $4.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon has launched a pair of notable back to school sales to take care of the kids, bigger kids, and your home office. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25 with up to 52% off a range of BIC and Crayola products, among other things. Ranging from adult pencils crayons and bulk BIC ball-point pens to finger paints and just about everything in between, now is a great time to load the kids and your home office up with new writing supplies starting from $4.50 via Amazon. Head below for some of our top picks. 

Gold Box Back to School Supply deals:

Or forget all of that right now and go land Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac on your desktop to take care of homework and your work-from-home needs in style. It is now seeing its first discount in months with up to $149 off the going rates and pricing starting from $1,350 shipped. Everything you need to know about this offer and the rest of our Apple discounts can be found right here

BIC Brite Liner Highlighter features:

  • Super-bright fluorescent ink makes highlights stand out
  • Versatile chisel tip creates both thin and thick lines
  • Won’t dry out even when left uncapped for up to 8 hours
  • Pen-shaped design for a comfortable grip
  • 24 assorted highlighters per pack including our classic yellow highlighter

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

