Nike takes up to 50% off new markdowns back to school apparel, shoes, more from $7

Nike is offering up to 50% off new markdowns including back to school apparel, shoes, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Nike Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery. If you’re looking to update your everyday sneakers the GTS 97 shoes for men are a standout from this sale. They’re currently marked down to $41 and originally sold for $80. These chambray sneakers are casual, feature a slip-on design, and are cushioned to promote comfort. The rubber outsole also helps give you traction and it has a logo on the side as well as on the tabs. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Air Max 2017 Shoes $151 (Orig. $190)
- Dri-FIT Vapor Golf Polo Shirt $45 (Orig. $65)
- Air Max Pre-Day SE Shoes $71 (Orig. $140)
- Zoom Span 4 Running Shoes $56 (Orig. $80)
- GTS 97 Sneakers $41 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Nike Sportswear Club Fleece $45 (Orig. $65)
- Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Mockneck $57 (Orig. $80)
- Free Run 2 Running Shoes $56 (Orig. $110)
- React Phantom Run Flyknit 2 $101 (Orig. $140)
- Air Zoom Winflo 7 Shoes $55 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
