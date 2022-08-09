Nike takes up to 50% off new markdowns back to school apparel, shoes, more from $7

Ali Smith -
FashionNike
50% off from $7

Nike is offering up to 50% off new markdowns including back to school apparel, shoes, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Nike Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery. If you’re looking to update your everyday sneakers the GTS 97 shoes for men are a standout from this sale. They’re currently marked down to $41 and originally sold for $80. These chambray sneakers are casual, feature a slip-on design, and are cushioned to promote comfort. The rubber outsole also helps give you traction and it has a logo on the side as well as on the tabs. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Nike

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Save 40% on Logitech’s League of Legends G PRO Wi...
Samsung’s latest 1TB USB-C Gen 2 T7 Shield Portab...
JBL’s Clip 4 Bluetooth speaker with built-in cara...
Chefman’s 3.6-qt. TurboFry Air Fryer now the most...
MSI’s Vigor GK30 Mechanical Feel Gaming Keyboard ...
Anker’s 5500Pa cordless hand vac with air purific...
Allbirds takes up to 40% off new markdowns including sn...
9to5Toys Daily: August 9, 2022 – M1 iMac $149 off, Sa...
Load more...
Show More Comments