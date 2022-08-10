Prime members can save 25% on the Planter’s Choice four species Bonsai Starter Kit at $15

Surreal Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Planter’s Choice Bonsai Starter Kit for $14.99 shipped with today’s deal being reserved for Prime members. Normally going for $20, this 25% discount comes within cents of the all-time low price we’ve seen for this kit. Featuring seeds of four different species of bonsai trees, this starter kit comes with everything you need to get going on your tree-growing adventure. The included book will help you care for and maintain your bonsai trees with the included shears allowing you to trim and design the tree as it ages. This starter kit is the perfect gift for those with a green thumb or those wanting to spruce up their office. Keep reading down below.

Ensuring the soil moisture is at just the right level is imperative for bonsai trees as they can be very picky about their growing environment. You could grab the Planter’s Choice Plant Moisture Meter for $10 to keep track of this. Without needing batteries, you simply insert this tester into the soil of a plant and it will show how moist the environment is with three major sections listed: dry, moist, and wet. The meter has been tested and calibrated so you can be confident in accurate readings for your plants. You can use it indoors or out with its small, handheld design making it easy to include in your garden toolkit.

If you’d rather spruce up your workspace with lighting, you could check out the just-released Govee Glide Tri Smart Light Panels for the new low price of $150. This is the first discount since being released earlier in the month. Packed into a modular form, the new Govee Glide Tri lights can be rearranged into a variety of designs to a Nanoleaf-inspired build.

Planter’s Choice Bonsai Starter Kit features:

No green thumb needed: Just follow the easy step-by-step instructions, and you’re good to go! All 4 trees can be planted and kept both indoors and outdoors at any time of the year, and no stratification is needed for any of the seeds. The included booklet is comprehensive and beautifully designed so that you can follow along on the journey of each seed, its history, and the best way to plant it to ensure it germinates.

Everything you need to bring the joy of growing bonsai into your or a loved one’s life – in one sleek box: Contains 4 types of seeds (Rocky Mountain Bristlecone Pine, Black Poui, Norway Spruce, and Flame Tree) stored in seed-safe packets for better germination, 4 burlap growing pots, 1 expanding-soil disc, 4 bamboo plant markers, 1 bonsai clipper and a beautiful, comprehensive and simple instruction booklet.

