Reebok’s Back to School Sale takes 35% off sitewide: Running shoes, apparel, more

Ali Smith -
FashionReebok
35% off from $6

The Reebok Back to School Sale takes 35% off sitewide with code BTS at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on running shoes, sneakers, apparel, accessories, and more from $6. Unlocked Member (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Floatride Energy 3 Running Shoes. This style is currently marked down to $58 and originally were priced at $110. These shoes are available in three color options and the water-resistant design is great for runs, hikes, and more. They’re also lightweight, flexible, and cushioned to promote all-day comfort. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Reebok customers. Find even more deals by heading below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Reebok

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Protect your smartphone in Pelican’s Waterproof F...
Govee’s triangle and hexagon Glide smart light pa...
Amazfit’s Bip U Pro smartwatch with built-in GPS ...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Forest Golf, Airl...
Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Fold 4/Flip 4 foldable...
Today’s best game deals: Call of Duty Vanguard $1...
Amazon’s latest Echo Show 5 delivers a 5-inch screen-...
Rockport End of Summer Event takes extra 40% off outlet...
Load more...
Show More Comments