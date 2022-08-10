Rockport End of Summer Event takes extra 40% off outlet styles from $25

Ali Smith -
40% off from $25

The Rockport End of Summer Event takes extra 40% off outlet with code EXTRA40 at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Total Motion Office Penny Loafers that are currently marked down to $87 and originally were priced at $175. This style is available in two color options and the slip-on design adds convienience. They also have energy returning cushioning as well as a flexible base for added comfort. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

