Popular magnetic Shashibo shape shifting fidget cubes drop under $20 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of tis Gold Box Deals of the Day, Fun In Motion Toys (97% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the popular Shashibo Fidget Cube Shape Shifting Box for $19.78 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is more than 20% off the going rate, slightly below the previous deal price, and the lowest we can find. The “patented, award-winning Shashibo fidget box” features 36 rare earth magnets to snap and transform into 70 different shapes. It is made of injection-molded plastic and, with the magnetic design, you can connect several of the boxes together to build larger structures and custom sculptures. More details below.

If the shape shifting box wont satisfy your fidgeting needs, take a look at the PILPOC Fube. This multi-function fidget cube features “soft silicone rubber buttons, a joystick, crisp clicking sound, smooth rotation,” and more. It also comes in a range of colorways and starts at $14 Prime shipped. Plus, there are plenty more where that one came from for even less in Amazon’s fidget toy section.

Another way to keep your fingers busy is with Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro. Delivering M1 power and Thunderbolt connectivity, it is now $382 off the going rate alongside offers on higher-end configurations and more. Dive into this morning’s coverage for a closer look at the options and hit up our Apple deal hub for more.

Shashibo Shape Shifting Box features:

Unlike other puzzle box toys that turn out disappointing & dull, the patented, award-winning Shashibo fidget box features 36 rare earth magnets for an innovative design that transforms into over 70 shapes. Fits comfortably in the hand for hours of mind-challenging fun, stimulate the senses with unlimited creative possibility! Can you master the Shape-Shifting Box?

Nothing compares to the quality & unique design of the Shashibo, durably constructed of premium injection-mold plastic, 36 rare earth magnets, and a tear-proof, matte or high-gloss surface. Each magnetic puzzle features 4 unique, artistic patterns of vibrant, mesmerizing artwork, for an ever-changing array of beauty at your fingertips.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!