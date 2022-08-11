Skytech’s RTX 3060 Ti and Ryzen 5 desktop returns to Amazon low at $1,280 (Save $210)

Amazon is offering the Skytech Shadow 3.0 Gaming Desktop Ryzen 5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Ti for $1,265.65 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $1,475, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. With enough power to play your favorite AAA titles at 1080p or 1440p, the RTX 3060 Ti and Ryzen 5 3600 pair perfectly to make this a solid gaming desktop. You’ll also find 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD which rounds out the specs to make this a pretty solid desktop. Plus, it’s upgradable in the future if you find that it’s not quite powerful enough in the future. Keep reading for more.

Update 8/11 @ 4:57 PM: Amazon is now offering the iBUYPOWER Pro Gaming Desktop i5/8GB/500GB/RX 6500XT for $839.99 shipped. Down from $1,000, this $160 discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon.

Leverage some of your savings to pick up this secondary 1TB NVMe SSD to keep more games stored offline. At $68 on Amazon, you’ll find the drive packs speeds of up to 2.2GB/s which makes it a solid secondary drive for your system.

Don’t forget to check out this gaming laptop deal that we’ve tracked down at Amazon. The previous-generation Razer Blade Pro 17 is down to $1,999, which is an $800 discount from its normal going rate and delivers a 300Hz display and RTX 2080 Super GPU. With more power than the desktop above, the built-in display also makes it a solid choice to game both at home or on-the-go.

Skytech Shadow Gaming Desktop features:

Take your game to the next level. Skytech’s Shadow 3.0 lets you play with higher settings, faster frame rates and more powerful multi-tasking capabilities than standard gaming PCs. Featuring more power to game and stream simultaneously with no lag, a Skytech Shadow 3.0 gives gamers even more power to back up your team mates and create better content.

