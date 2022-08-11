Tommy Bahama Friends and Family Event cuts 25% off sitewide including new fall arrivals

The Tommy Bahama takes 25% off during its Friends and Family Sale. Discount is applied at checkout. During this sale you can find deals polos, sweatshirts, pants, dresses, and much more. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is Emfielder IslandZone Polo Shirt for men that’s available in an array of fun color options. This polo shirt was designed for comfort and it’s currently marked down to $75. For comparison, this polo was originally priced at $100. It pairs perfectly with shorts, jeans, or chino pants and it has a fashionable contrasting logo. With over 2,000 positive reviews, this polo is rated 4.8/5 stars from Tommy Bahama customers. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

