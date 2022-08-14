Today’s Gold Box sale on top eBooks read great on Kindle with deals starting from $2

Jared Locke -
AmazonKindle
Today only From $2

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Kindle eBooks from $1.99 at up to 80% off. If you’ve been looking to build out your collection of eBooks, now is the time with options from biographies and memoirs to nonfiction genres to choose from. One of the benefits of Kindle eBooks is the ability to read them across practically any platform immediately after the purchase of one. Have to stop reading? Don’t worry, Kindle will remember where you left off so you can get right back into the action. Keep reading for our top picks from today’s deal.

Our top picks:

You can check out all the eBooks part of today’s deal on this landing page. Alongside today’s eBook deals is this month’s Amazon First Reads Freebies where Prime members can check out brand-new Kindle eBooks before they’re publically released, and for free. This is a great way to add to your library without spending any more money. While you can read these eBooks anywhere, the best experience will be on a Kindle device. Be sure to check out our hands-on review of the latest Kindle Paperwhite 5 e-reader.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Kindle

About the Author

Jared Locke

Jared Locke's favorite gear

Nikon Z50 w/ 16-50mm & 50-250mm

Miops Smart+ Trigger

Reduce’s 40-oz. Mug Tumbler with included handle ...
Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac starts from $1,190 wit...
Freshen up your clothes using Hilife’s Handheld G...
Rare discount takes $60 off Amazon’s latest Echo ...
Pixel 6 returns to all-time low at $499 (Save $100) alo...
Nintendo Switch game deals: 3D All-Stars, Mario Kart, n...
Best of 9to5Toys: iPad mini 6 cellular $99 off, OnePlus...
Amazon wide ranging back to school sale from $2: Rocket...
Load more...
Show More Comments