Holy Stone’s 1080p FPV drone is great for beginners with first discount at $75 ($15 off)

Holy Stone’s official Amazon storefront is offering its latest HS280 1080p FPV Drone for $74.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $90, today’s deal marks the first discount that we’ve seen for this model. Designed to be a great way to get started with flying drones without breaking the bank. There’s a built-in 1080p camera that transmits back to your device in real time. There are multiple flying modes as well, including one-key takeoff and landing, headless, auto-hovering, and more. Plus, there are two batteries included for extended flight time of 52 minutes. Keep reading for more.

You could instead pick up this more compact drone at $38 once you clip the on-page coupon on Amazon if you’re on a tighter budget. It doesn’t have a 1080p camera built-in and controls aren’t quite as simple. However, coming in at $38 below today’s lead deal, you’ll find that this is a more budget-focused way to learn how to fly if you’re worried that you might crash when starting out.

When you get home with the footage from today’s lead deal, be ready to edit it together and make a fun video. Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air is perfect for the task, coming in at $100 below its normal going rate at $1,099, now is the perfect time to pick up Apple’s latest laptop.

Holy Stone 1080p FPB Drone features:

1080P HD camera (angle 80°adjustable) plus smooth FPV Real-Time transmission equals to the enlargement of your horizon! Capture the beauty and vastness of the world with great ease in remarkable detail with 1920*1080 photos. Multiple intelligent flying modes and features like One-Key Takeoff/landing, Headless Mode, Auto Hovering, Emergency Stop, Gravity Sensor are for the beginners. This RC Quadcopter is great for novice.

