Holy Stone’s 1080p FPV drone is great for beginners with first discount at $75 ($15 off)

Patrick Campanale -
AmazondronesHoly Stone
First sale $75

Holy Stone’s official Amazon storefront is offering its latest HS280 1080p FPV Drone for $74.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $90, today’s deal marks the first discount that we’ve seen for this model. Designed to be a great way to get started with flying drones without breaking the bank. There’s a built-in 1080p camera that transmits back to your device in real time. There are multiple flying modes as well, including one-key takeoff and landing, headless, auto-hovering, and more. Plus, there are two batteries included for extended flight time of 52 minutes. Keep reading for more.

You could instead pick up this more compact drone at $38 once you clip the on-page coupon on Amazon if you’re on a tighter budget. It doesn’t have a 1080p camera built-in and controls aren’t quite as simple. However, coming in at $38 below today’s lead deal, you’ll find that this is a more budget-focused way to learn how to fly if you’re worried that you might crash when starting out.

When you get home with the footage from today’s lead deal, be ready to edit it together and make a fun video. Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air is perfect for the task, coming in at $100 below its normal going rate at $1,099, now is the perfect time to pick up Apple’s latest laptop.

Holy Stone 1080p FPB Drone features:

1080P HD camera (angle 80°adjustable) plus smooth FPV Real-Time transmission equals to the enlargement of your horizon! Capture the beauty and vastness of the world with great ease in remarkable detail with 1920*1080 photos. Multiple intelligent flying modes and features like One-Key Takeoff/landing, Headless Mode, Auto Hovering, Emergency Stop, Gravity Sensor are for the beginners. This RC Quadcopter is great for novice.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

drones

Holy Stone

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Add a French press to your setup with Bodum’s 8-C...
Tested: PowerA’s new MOGA XP5-i Plus Apple Arcade...
Android app deals of the day: Ninja Village, Slaughter ...
Greenworks’ 24V cordless 1/4-sheet sander kit inc...
Wemo’s new HomeKit Smart Plug with Thread hits $20 al...
Philips Sonicare 6500 toothbrush with travel charger ca...
Renogy’s 222Wh 5.3-lb. portable power station with 60...
Anker’s eufy Security Solo IndoorCam P24 returns...
Load more...
Show More Comments