Nordstrom Rack Active Flash Sale takes up to 60% off New Balance, adidas, Nike, more

Nordstrom Rack is currently having an Active Shoe Sale with up to 60% off top brands. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can save big on adidas, Nike, New Balance, ASICS, PUMA, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. A standout from this sale is the adidas Racer Running Shoes that’s currently marked down to $21 and originally sold for $75. These lightweight shoes are cushioned, flexible, and available in an array of color options. With over 900 reviews, these shoes are rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- adidas Racer Running Shoes $21 (Orig. $75)
- adidas Runfalcon 2.0 Athletic Sneakers $47 (Orig. $60)
- Reebok Energen Plus Running Shoes $50 (Orig. $75)
- PUMA Electron 2.0 Sneakers $45 (Orig. $65)
- adidas Grand Court Leather Sneakers $50 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- adidas Advantage Perforated Sneakers $50 (Orig. $70)
- adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Shoes $55 (Orig. $70)
- PUMA Cell Vive Bright Shoes $37 (Orig. $70)
- adidas QT Racer 2.0 Sneakers $35 (Orig. $65)
- Reebok Ztaur Running Shoes $50 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
