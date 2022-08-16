This fixed blade pocket knife is perfect for camping at Amazon low of $20

Amazon is offering the Cold Steel Double Agent Series Fixed Blade Knife with Sheath for $20 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a normal rate of $25 or so at Amazon, today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve only seen once before at Amazon. Delivering AUS 8A stainless steel and a 3-inch blade, this fixed-blade knife is great for taking on your next camping trip. It includes a sheath to protect the blade when not being used and features a finger loop which lets you hold it securely when in use. Keep reading for more.

Do you already have a pocket knife? If so, consider adding this budget-focused Rayovac LED flashlight to your EDC for $5. I keep a small AAA-powered LED flashlight on me almost at all times and I can’t tell you how often it’s come in handy. So, if you already have a pocket knife, then it might be time to pick up a flashlight to further bolster your EDC.

Not sure where to start with buying a pocket knife? We have plenty of recommendations in our roundup of the best options on the market in our opinion. Personally, I carry a Civivi Elementum and absolutely love the blade and build overall. Plus, we go into detail on other gear including multi-tools and other EDC items.

Cold Steel Double Agent Fixed Blade Knife features:

  • AUS 8A Steel Stainless
  • Secure-Ex Sheath
  • Blade measures 3-Inch
  • Overall measurement is 7 7/8-Inch

