Banana Republic End of Summer Sale takes up to 70% off + extra 20% off: Jeans, more

Ali Smith -
FashionBanana Republic
70% off + 20% off

Banana Republic offers up to 70% off select styles and an extra 20% off your purchase when you apply promo code BRAFF20 at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Tapered World Traveler Jeans that are currently marked down to $48 and originally sold for $119. These jeans were designed for comfort with a stretch-infused denim that moves with you. The modern slim-fit is also flattering and the tapered hem is on-trend for the fall season. For even more deals be sure to head below and you will want to check out our fashion guide here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Banana Republic

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Save $221 on HP’s Victus 16 Gaming Laptop with RT...
Bulova, Citizen, Seiko timepieces up to $300 off in Ama...
SWFT ZIP e-bike with 37-mile range arrives in time for ...
M1 Mac mini returns to all-time low with first discount...
Pad & Quill’s new US ballistic fabric Apple ...
Learn the Dwarf or Elf language from Lord of the Rings ...
Official Nintendo Switch Pro Controller down at $60 Pri...
MSI’s OPTIX 27-inch 1440p 165Hz Curved Gaming Mon...
Load more...
Show More Comments