ECOFLOW’s regularly $299+ River Mini Portable Power Station takes you off grid for $179

The official ECOFLOW Amazon storefront is now offering its River Mini Portable Power Station for $179 shipped. Regularly $299 and more like $349 directly from ECOFLOW, today’s deal is at least $120 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. You’re looking at a 210Wh lithium battery with a range of outlets and ports to keep your campsite, outdoor adventures, and more powered, not to mention emergency situation. It has a pair of sine wave AC outlets with a 300W output, a 12V DC outlet, three USB-A ports, a USB-C fast charge option, and more packed into a compact unit. It supports various ways to recharge, from solar and car ports to typical outlets, and can reach 80% capacity “in 1 hour flat.” More details below.

A more affordable portable power station option would be something like the Jackery Explorer 160. This model sells for $140 shipped on Amazon with an optional solar panel setup, 110V/100W (Peak 150W) AC outlet, USB action, and more for an additional $30 or so below today’s lead deal.

For something more modest and even more portable, dive into our hands-on review of the new Anker GaNPrime lineup. Containing six versatile USB-C charger options, Anker has developed its own version of the GaN charging tech standard to deliver everything from 150W multi-port chargers to Qi-enabled gear and other USB-C power stations. All of the details you need on the brand’s latest chargers is waiting for you right here.

ECOFLOW River Mini Portable Power Station features:

FAST CHARGING: The patented EcoFlow X-Stream technology enables you to charge the RIVER mini portable power station from 0%-80% within 1 hour and offers a full charge in just 1.5 hours. That’s 4-5x faster than others.

ALL THE PORTS YOU NEED: 2* pure sine wave AC outlets, 3* USB-A ports, and 1* 12V DC car port. Stay charged with an outdoor generator that powers up to some 600W devices thanks to the unique EcoFlow X-Boost technology.

MULTIPLE RECHARGING METHODS: Choose between wall outlets (no need with adapter), car charging, or even use it as a solar generator with solar panels. A backup lithium battery that can still power your devices while it recharges.

LIGHTWEIGHT & PORTABLE: A battery power station that you can hold in your hand. Only 6.3lbs of portable power that can fit in your backpack. Made for backup power, outdoor, travel or creative work.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!