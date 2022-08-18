ECOFLOW’s regularly $299+ River Mini Portable Power Station takes you off grid for $179

The official ECOFLOW Amazon storefront is now offering its River Mini Portable Power Station for $179 shipped. Regularly $299 and more like $349 directly from ECOFLOW, today’s deal is at least $120 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. You’re looking at a 210Wh lithium battery with a range of outlets and ports to keep your campsite, outdoor adventures, and more powered, not to mention emergency situation. It has a pair of sine wave AC outlets with a 300W output, a 12V DC outlet, three USB-A ports, a USB-C fast charge option, and more packed into a compact unit. It supports various ways to recharge, from solar and car ports to typical outlets, and can reach 80% capacity “in 1 hour flat.” More details below. 

A more affordable portable power station option would be something like the Jackery Explorer 160. This model sells for $140 shipped on Amazon with an optional solar panel setup, 110V/100W (Peak 150W) AC outlet, USB action, and more for an additional $30 or so below today’s lead deal. 

For something more modest and even more portable, dive into our hands-on review of the new Anker GaNPrime lineup. Containing six versatile USB-C charger options, Anker has developed its own version of the GaN charging tech standard to deliver everything from 150W multi-port chargers to Qi-enabled gear and other USB-C power stations. All of the details you need on the brand’s latest chargers is waiting for you right here

ECOFLOW River Mini Portable Power Station features:

  • FAST CHARGING: The patented EcoFlow X-Stream technology enables you to charge the RIVER mini portable power station from 0%-80% within 1 hour and offers a full charge in just 1.5 hours. That’s 4-5x faster than others.
  • ALL THE PORTS YOU NEED: 2* pure sine wave AC outlets, 3* USB-A ports, and 1* 12V DC car port. Stay charged with an outdoor generator that powers up to some 600W devices thanks to the unique EcoFlow X-Boost technology.
  • MULTIPLE RECHARGING METHODS: Choose between wall outlets (no need with adapter), car charging, or even use it as a solar generator with solar panels. A backup lithium battery that can still power your devices while it recharges.
  • LIGHTWEIGHT & PORTABLE: A battery power station that you can hold in your hand. Only 6.3lbs of portable power that can fit in your backpack. Made for backup power, outdoor, travel or creative work.

