Fanttik X8 Apex wireless portable tire inflator gets you back on the road safely down at $85

The Fanttik X8 APEX delivers a compact, wireless tire inflation system at the ready no matter where and when you might need it most. Getting stuck on the road can be frustrating at best, never mind waiting for someone to come to the rescue, and the handheld Fanttik X8 Apex is here to help. Not only can it also help to inflate bike tires and sports balls, but it also features a motorcycle preset alongside a powerful rechargeable battery to get you back on the road in a pinch. Best of all, it is seeing a sizable price drop today as part of Amazon’s deals of the day. Head below for a closer look.

Fanttik X8 APEX tire inflator

The Fanttik X8 Apex features a built-in 7800mAh lithium rechargeable battery – capable of inflating more than six car tires on a single charge – you can juice up over USB-C alongside an integrated LED flashlight to illuminate the job in dark situations. All of which is packed into a handheld unit that fits inside of a travel bag, your glove box or tight spaces in the trunk.

The best portable tire inflators should probably all have the slick-looking dual LCD screens you’ll find on the Fanttik X8 Apex – it displays which preset you’re using, tire pressure in psi or bar, and battery life, among other things – and the ability to deal with various use case scenarios. Not only does it handle typical car tires, it also supports motorcycles, sports balls, and bikes. The 40 minutes of continuous inflation time via the internal power source here can inflate up to 13 motorcycle tires, 17 bicycles, or over 80 sports balls via the four built-in presets.

Delivering 150 pounds per square-inch pressure that provides inflation speeds 45% faster than most devices you’ll find out there, the auto-detect and shutoff system add some additional peace of mind in the process. The unit’s air compressor will automatically shut down when the preset pressure has been attained so you won’t have to worry about over (or under) inflation here. And as an extra bonus, the built-in 5V/2A USB-A output port can provide emergency power to other devices like your smartphone and more.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what to expect for each of the inflation modes:

Manual mode: When in the manual mode, no mode icon is selected on the screen. The preset pressure value is adjustable, and the value and unit will be saved. Adjustable Range: 3-150psi / 0.2 – 10.3bar

Car Mode: Default 2.5bar / Adjustable Range: 1.8-3.5bar

Motorcycle Mode: Default 2.4bar / Adjustable Range: 1.8-3.0bar

Bicycle Mode: Default 45psi / Adjustable Range: 30-145psi

Ball Mode: Default 8psi / Adjustable Range: 4-16psi

Originally launching at $170 and more recently in the $120 range, Amazon’s deals of the day has the Fanttik X8 Apex tire inflator on sale for $84.97 shipped. It comes with an air pump tube, the USB-C charging cable, an inflator needle set, and the X8 storage bag. This particular price drop will be live through tonight, but you can find deals outside of Amazon through the end of the month.

