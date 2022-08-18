This American flag cornhole board set will be a hit at family game night for $44.50 (44% off)

Amazon is offering the GoSports American Flag Cornhole Board Set for $44.58 shipped. Down from $80, today’s deal saves 44% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Whether you’ve never played cornhole before or just need a spare set, this is the perfect kit. At a regulation size of 3- by 2-feet, this cornhole board kit is made from solid MDF that features an American flag design on top of it. Also included are eight all-weather regulation bean bags as well as a portable carrying case. So, if you’re ready to have some fun with family and friends this fall, then be sure to pick up these cornhole boards for some outdoor competition. Keep reading for more.

Looking for another game to play with the family outside? A great choice is the GoSports Pro Grade Ladder Toss is a fantastic option. It comes with everything needed to play ladder toss and is sure to be a hit at your next family gathering. Coming in at $31, it’s also budget-friendly at the same time, which could make it a better option for your needs.

Take to the skies with the DJI Mini 2 drone that’s on sale from $379 in certified refurbished condition. Originally $449 or more, this drone features a 4K60 camera in a 3-axis gimbal for stable shots even mid-flight.

GoSports American Flag Cornhole Set features:

PATRIOTIC FUN: Game set includes 2 premium 3 feet x 2 feet foldable cornhole boards crafted from solid MDF, 8 all-weather regulation bean bags, portable carrying case and rules

RUSTIC AMERICAN DESIGN: Vintage inspired cornhole boards designed to look like repurposed barnwood planks featuring the American Flag‚ the Stars and Stripes design is also perfect for display when not in use

EVENT DAY FAVORITE: Hours of fun with friends and family at tailgates, holiday weekends, cookouts, campsites, and more

ALL-WEATHER BEAN BAGS: Complete set of 8 regulation size (6 inch x 6 inch) bean bags (4 red + 4 blue)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!