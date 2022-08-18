NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.0 modem lets you ditch rental fees for $52 (Open box, Orig. $110)

Orig. $110 $52

Woot is offering the open box NETGEAR DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem CM700 for $52.09 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Originally $110, it goes for $106 at Amazon right now in new condition and today’s deal beats our last mention by an additional $18 to mark a new low that we’ve tracked. Made to help you save money every month, this modem can handle up to 800MB/s internet plans from Xfinity, COX, and Spectrum, though we do recommend verifying compatibility with your ISP. But, once you do replace that ISP-provided modem, you can save up to $168 per year by ditching rental fees. Ships with a 30-day warranty. Keep reading for more.

If your ISP-provided modem that you’re replacing has a built-in Wi-Fi router, then we also recommend picking up a refurbished eero. Coming in at $44 on Amazon, this HomeKit-enabled Wi-Fi 5 router is a great way to fully replace your existing all-in-one solution without paying a single rental fee. You can easily add more eero routers as time goes on for a wider coverage, and even upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 down the line once it’s time.

Don’t forget to check out the TP-Link Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Archer AX55 Router that’s on sale for a new all-time low of $100.50. That’s a 23% price drop from its normal going rate and delivers Wi-Fi 6 to your networking configuration. Then, swing by our networking guide for other great ways to save on overhauling your internet setup.

NETGEAR Cable Modem CM700 features:

The NETGEAR CM700 High speed cable modem provides a connection to high-speed cable Internet with speeds up to 1.4 Gbps. It is cabellabs certified DOCSIS 3.0 that is 32X faster than 2.0 devices. A Gigabit Ethernet port provides faster access and downloads.

