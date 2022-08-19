Steep and Cheap takes extra 20% off North Face, Patagonia, Outdoor Research, more

The Steep and Cheap Flash Sale takes an extra 20% off top brands with promo code STEEP20 at checkout. During this sale you can score deals on Patagonia, The North Face, Outdoor Research, Mountain Hardwear, and more. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Patagonia Nano Puff Vest for fall. This style is currently marked down from $71 and originally sold for $149. The material is highly packable and lightweight, which makes it perfect for layering. Better yet, you can choose from four color options and it has three zippered pockets for convenient storing. Score even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

